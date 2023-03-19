Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Phoenix 38-32; Oklahoma City 34-36
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.33 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET March 19 at Paycom Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with Oklahoma City going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played this past Thursday, losing 128-111. A silver lining for OKC was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 29 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Orlando Magic this past Thursday, sneaking past 116-113. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 16 points and seven assists, and point guard Cameron Payne, who had 18 points and five assists.
Oklahoma City was pulverized by Phoenix 132-101 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
