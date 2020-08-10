Watch Now: Pelicans Eliminated From Playoffs ( 2:08 )

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are riding a five-game winning streak, but the team will face a significant challenge on Monday afternoon. The Suns square off against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Phoenix desperately needing yet another victory to aid in its pursuit of a playoff spot. Aron Baynes (knee) is out and Kelly Oubre (knee) is doubtful to play for Phoenix. Dennis Schroder (personal) will miss the game for Oklahoma City, with uncertainty surrounding the status of Steven Adams (leg) and Nerlens Noel (ankle) in this matchup.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Suns as five-point favorites, up two points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 224 in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds. Before making any Thunder vs. Suns picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Suns spread: Suns -5

Thunder vs. Suns over-under: 224 points

Thunder vs. Suns money line: Suns -215, Thunder +185

OKC: The Thunder are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

PHX: The Suns are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC is one of the NBA's best stories this season, exceeding expectations behind stellar play on both ends of the floor. Oklahoma City is one of the league's best teams in generating free-throw attempts and, on the other end, Billy Donovan's team also ranks near the top of the NBA in preventing opponents from getting to the charity stripe.

Offensively, the Thunder aren't elite, but they are an above-average team that protects the ball at a high level. For the season, Oklahoma City issues a turnover on fewer than 14 percent of possessions and, with Paul at the helm, the Thunder are consistently effective.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are playing phenomenal basketball as the only team in the Orlando bubble without a loss to this point. Though the sample size is small, Phoenix ranks in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency during the restart, and Booker is truly operating at a star level. Booker, who is averaging 29.4 points per game in Orlando, gives Phoenix a legitimate No. 1 option to lean on and, as a team, the Suns rank in the top-five in free-throw creation this season.

Defensively, Phoenix has been excellent in creating turnovers and securing the defensive glass all season long and, in this matchup, the Thunder rank second-to-last in the NBA in offensive rebounding. From there, Oklahoma City is below-average in turnover creation and defensive rebounding this season, giving Phoenix some areas to attack.

