Thunder vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 20-27 overall and 9-16 at home, while Oklahoma City is 29-20 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Thunder have won six consecutive road games, the second-longest streak in team history. The Suns have won two of their past three games. Oklahoma City is favored by one point in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5.





Suns vs. Thunder spread: Suns +1

Suns vs. Thunder over-under: 222.5 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Phoenix -101, Oklahoma City -116

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns made easy work of Dallas on Tuesday in a 133-104 win. That 29-point margin of victory was the largest for Phoenix so far this season. Devin Booker had 20 of his 32 points in the third quarter. Booker is tied for fourth with Portland's Damian Lillard with 20 games of at least 30 points. Deandre Ayton had a season-high 31 points on 13-of-15 shooting.

The Suns scored 48 points in the third quarter, the most points in a quarter for Phoenix in 20 years. With their 20th victory, they have already surpassed last season's win total of 19.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City took its game against Sacramento on Wednesday by a conclusive 120-100 score. It was another big night for Dennis Schroder, who had 24 points and nine assists. Luguentz Dort scored a season-high 23 points. He has started in his last six games.

In the teams' first meeting, on December 20, the Thunder scored a 126-108 victory on the strength of 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.





