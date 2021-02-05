Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Minnesota 5-16; Oklahoma City 9-11

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder since March 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 111-108 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday as they won 104-87. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Kenrich Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota is now 5-16 while the Thunder sit at 9-11. Oklahoma City is 3-5 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 3-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.