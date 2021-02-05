Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Minnesota 5-16; Oklahoma City 9-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder since March 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game.
Minnesota was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 111-108 to the San Antonio Spurs. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday as they won 104-87. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Kenrich Williams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota is now 5-16 while the Thunder sit at 9-11. Oklahoma City is 3-5 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 3-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96