Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Minnesota 6-16; Oklahoma City 9-12
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Chesapeake Energy Arena after both having played games yesterday. The Timberwolves should still be feeling good after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to regain their footing.
Minnesota is hoping for another victory. They skirted by Oklahoma City 106-103 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard D'Angelo Russell with 0:03 remaining. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (24 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Timberwolves' victory brought them up to 6-16 while the Thunder's loss pulled them down to 9-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Oklahoma City comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Minnesota in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96