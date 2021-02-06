Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Minnesota 6-16; Oklahoma City 9-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Chesapeake Energy Arena after both having played games yesterday. The Timberwolves should still be feeling good after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to regain their footing.

Minnesota is hoping for another victory. They skirted by Oklahoma City 106-103 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard D'Angelo Russell with 0:03 remaining. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (24 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Timberwolves' victory brought them up to 6-16 while the Thunder's loss pulled them down to 9-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Oklahoma City comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.6. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Minnesota in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.