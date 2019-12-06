Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-12; Minnesota 10-10
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (both 8-8), but not for long. Oklahoma City and Minnesota will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Oklahoma City in their past three games, so Minnesota might be catching them at a good time.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Thunder had to settle for a 107-100 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of C Steven Adams, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves came up short against the Dallas Mavericks, falling 121-114. The Timberwolves got a solid performance out of SF Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City and Minnesota both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Depth of 2019 class continues to impress
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Celtics vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Dec. 6 NBA DFS top picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Thunder vs. T-Wolves odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Thunder vs. Timberwolves game 10,000...
-
Young is tired of Doncic comparisons
The picks that became Young and Doncic were swapped for each other on draft night in 2018
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans