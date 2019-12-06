Thunder vs. Timberwolves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-12; Minnesota 10-10

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (both 8-8), but not for long. Oklahoma City and Minnesota will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Oklahoma City in their past three games, so Minnesota might be catching them at a good time.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Thunder had to settle for a 107-100 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of C Steven Adams, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves came up short against the Dallas Mavericks, falling 121-114. The Timberwolves got a solid performance out of SF Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - North

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Oklahoma City and Minnesota both have eight wins in their last 16 games.