Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from model on 15-3 roll

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to Oklahoma City to take on Chris Paul and the Thunder in an intriguing match-up on Friday. Both teams still have playoff aspirations and, with every game mattering in the Western Conference, the stakes are relatively high. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Sportsbooks list Oklahoma City as a 2.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds. Before you make any Thunder vs Timberwolves picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Timberwolves. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Timberwolves vs. Thunder.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -2.5

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over-under: 220.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -140, Wolves +120

Timberwolves: Andrew Wiggins averaging 24.9 points per game

Thunder: OKC 6-5 at home this season

The model has considered that the Wolves haven't been as strong of a team since their hot start, but Minnesota still presents a few clear edges. The Wolves have perhaps the NBA's best offensive center in Towns, with the 24-year-old averaging 25.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting a blistering 42.7 percent from three-point distance.

While Oklahoma City does have a strong center in Steven Adams, Towns presents match-up problems for any opponent. Beyond that, Minnesota has been above-average in getting to the free throw line, grabbing offensive rebounds and avoiding turnovers offensively, leading to the potential for encouraging offensive efficiency.

Just because it has a few edges doesn't mean Minnesota will cover the Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread on Friday.

The model is also quite aware that the Thunder have been a different team at home (6-5) than they are on the road (2-7) so far this season. That advantage isn't a small factor in this spot and Oklahoma City also has the distinct edge on the perimeter. Towns is a handful to deal with near the rim but, from a backcourt standpoint, OKC is receiving strong play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul. In contrast, Minnesota's point guard play has been subpar this season and, with the exception of an optimistic season from Wiggins thus far, the Wolves aren't in a favorable position against Oklahoma City's guards.

The Thunder have also been quite good at avoiding turnovers offensively, allowing their overall shot profile to manifest in a positive way. Because Minnesota's defensive weakness is the inability to create turnovers, that bit of inefficiency could tip the scales in Oklahoma City's direction. Also, the Thunder have been a top-10 at avoiding fouls defensively and, if that trend continues, it would remove one of the best parts of Minnesota's offensive game this season.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.