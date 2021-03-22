The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. Minnesota is 10-32 overall and 5-14 at home, while the Thunder are 18-24 overall and 10-12 on the road.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Thunder. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Timberwolves -3

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over-under: 226.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Minnesota -155 OKC +135



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost to the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, 113-101. Anthony Edwards missed 14 of 18 field goal attempts and had seven turnovers. He missed five of eight three-point attempts and finished with 11 points. The Timberwolves have lost three of their past five games.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points on Friday. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists. The Suns scored 11 of the first 14 points in the fourth quarter to take a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City edged the Houston Rockets 114-112 on Sunday. The top scorer for the Thunder was Luguentz Dort (23 points). OKC avoided a third straight loss with the victory. The Thunder held on for the win when the Rockets missed a pair of shots in the final 10 seconds. Dort blocked one of those shots to help preserve the win.

Isaiah Roby had 18 points on Sunday, and Moses Brown had 13 points and 14 rebounds. OKC led by as many as 13 points. The Thunder made 13 of 21 points in the third quarter. OKC outrebounded Houston 52-38. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Sunday's game with shoulder soreness, but isn't on the injury report for this matchup.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks

