A star-studded showdown is set to take center stage when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Minnesota is 31-26 overall and 16-13 at home, while Oklahoma City is 45-10 overall and 19-7 on the road. The Timberwolves have dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Timberwolves +9.5

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under: 229 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Timberwolves: +305, Thunder: -391

Timberwolves vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

On Friday, the Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-115 to the Rockets. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Naz Reid, who went 9 for 16 en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. For the season, Reid is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Minnesota's offense is spearheaded by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 27.6 points per game. Edwards has scored 37 or more points in four of his last six games and will be the focal point for Minnesota's offense again on Sunday. The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Jazz on Friday as the Thunder made off with a convincing 130-107 victory. Oklahoma City has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won 17 games by 19 or more points this season. The Thunder were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists.

Oklahoma City is averaging 118.1 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA. The Thunder are led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA with an average of 32.2 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet in his last meeting against Minnesota, recording 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations.

So who wins Thunder vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?