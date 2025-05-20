The 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder and the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves are slated to link up in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference finals on Monday. Minnesota took care of the Golden State Warriors in five games in the semifinals. On May 14, the Wolves topped Golden State 121-110. On the other side, OKC took down the Denver Nuggets in seven games. In Game 7, the Thunder torched the Nuggets 125-93 on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where the home team went 35-6 in the regular season. OKC is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under: 216 points

Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -309, Minnesota +249

OKC: Thunder are 56-30-4 against the spread this season

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are looking to get off to a fast in the Western Conference finals. OKC is 31-14-2 as the home favorite against the spread and 46-26-3 ATS after a win. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a reliable shot creator and playmaker for the Thunder. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he's averaging team-highs in points (29) and assists (6.4). The 26-year-old has gone over 30 points in three straight games. In Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and four dimes.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards owns outstanding athleticism with the ability to score from all three levels on the court. Edwards is averaging a team-high 26.5 points with eight rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The 23-year-old has scored more than 30 points in two of his last three games. In Game 4 against Denver, Edwards had 30 points and five dimes.

Forward Julius Randle has been a great second option for the Wolves. Randle logs 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and a team-high 5.9 assists per game. The Kentucky product has tallied at least 29 points in consecutive games. In his last outing, Randle had 29 points, eight boards and five assists.

