The 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder head on the road to play the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference finals on Saturday. The Thunder defended their home court and jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. OKC defeated Minnesota 118-103 in Game 2. Both teams have clean injury reports entering this matchup.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., where the home team went 25-16 in the regular season. OKC is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 218. OKC is priced at -147 on the money line (risk $147 to win $100), with Minnesota listed at +123 (risk $100 to win $123).

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC has won both games in this series by at least 15 points. The Thunder are 57-32-4 against the spread as the favorites and 25-18-2 against the spread as the away team. This group had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams log more than 20 points in their Game 2 win.

Alexander was the driving force, dropping 38 points, eight assists and three steals. This is right on par for him, as he leads the team in points (29.8) and assists (6.7) this postseason. Meanwhile, Williams has poured in 20-plus points in two of his last three games. On Thursday, the 24-year-old finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards can score from all three levels on the court due to his athleticism and shooting touch. During the 2025 NBA playoffs, he leads the team in points (26.2) and assists (5.7). In Game 2, Edwards finished with 32 points, nine boards and six assists.

Forward Jaden McDaniels plays fierce defense and excels as a downhill scorer. This postseason, McDaniels averages 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. On Thursday, he finished with 22 points and three blocks. Minnesota is 3-1-1 against the spread as the home underdog, while being 18-17-1 against the spread after a loss. See which team to back at SportsLine.

