Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference finals has the 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. After two convincing wins in Games 1 and 2, OKC couldn't keep that going on the road. Minnesota dominated the Thunder on Saturday in a 143-101 victory. OKC is a league-best 59-34-4 against the spread. On the other side, Minnesota is 47-47-1 against the spread.

Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis. OKC is now a 3-point road favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 218. OKC is priced at -151 on the money line (risk $151 to win $100), with Minnesota listed at +127 (risk $100 to win $127). Before locking in any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the conference finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 159-117 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs.Timberwolves:

Why the Thunder can cover

OKC is seeking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss in Game 3. The Thunder roll into this game 12-3 ATS as short favorites (-4.5 to -1.5) and 60-34 overall ATS as the favorites this season. This team has also covered the spread in three of their past four games.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a down game, but he's still one of the best players in the game. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, he's leading the squad in both points (28.7) and assists (6.6). The 26-year-old has scored 30-plus points in five of his past six outings. In Game 2, Alexander had 38 points and eight assists.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota looks to build off its dominant victory. The Wolves are 15-9-1 ATS as the underdog, while also being 4-1-1 ATS as the home underdog. Guard Anthony Edwards is fresh off a stout performance, which saw him log 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists. This was his second straight game with 30-plus points.

Forward Julius Randle can put the ball on the floor to score inside and out. The 30-year-old has tallied at least 24 points in six of his last seven matchups. In Saturday's victory, Randle totaled 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Randle averages 22.8 points and 5.8 boards per game.

How to make Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs.Timberwolves and is leaning Under the total, projecting 216 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Thunder vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?