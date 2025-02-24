The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of a home-and-home on Monday. Oklahoma City is 46-10 overall and 25-3 at home, while Minnesota is 31-27 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Thunder have won two of their three matchups this season, most recently defeating the Timberwolves, 130-123, in Minnesota on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 12 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 228 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread: Thunder -12

Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under: 228 points

Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line: Thunder -694, Timberwolves +496

MIN: The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread (ATS) as an away underdog this season

OKC: The Thunder are 4-2 ATS over their last six games when favored by at least 10 points

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves were competitive against the top seed in the Western Conference on Sunday and even held a 63-61 halftime lead despite playing without Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back). Both are day-to-day going forward. Anthony Edwards finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is fourth in the league in scoring at 27.7 ppg. Edwards, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-high in points as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

Minnesota has the fifth-best scoring defense (108.7 ppg) this season while holding teams to 45.8% from the field, which ranks eighth. The Timberwolves are stingy both inside and outside the arc, ranking eighth in field-goal percentage in both 2-point and 3-point shots, as teams are making just 12.6 triples per game against Minnesota, the third-least in the league. The Thunder made 12 3-pointers on Sunday and the Timberwolves can cover the number with another stout defensive performance. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover



The Thunder have the MVP favorite in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has led Oklahoma City to the best record in the Western Conference. The 26-year-old guard leads the NBA in scoring at 32.3 ppg and had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Timberwolves on Sunday. With Randle and Gobert likely out again on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander should have an easier time finding opportunities to create for himself and his teammates coming off scoring 130 points as a team on Sunday.

Oklahoma City has the No. 5 scoring offense (117.6 ppg) and No. 1 scoring defense (105.1 ppg) in the league this season. The Thunder are 9-1 over their last 10 games with eight of their nine wins coming by at least 12 points. They have the No. 1 point differential (+12.5 ppg) in the league this season and are always capable of a runaway victory. See which team to pick here.

