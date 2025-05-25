Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota to dominant win to take first WCF victory

🚨 Game 3 final: Timberwolves 143, Thunder 101

Well, that was different. After two discouraging losses on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves ran circles around the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in Minneapolis on Saturday. The Timberwolves led by as many as 45 points in this 42-point victory, and they have a chance to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

This was the second-most lopsided loss by a No. 1 seed in NBA playoff history. The Wolves scored the most points in franchise playoff history, and they recorded their second 40-point win in franchise playoff history.

It is hard to overstate how much more comfortable Minnesota looked offensively. It committed only eight turnovers (four of the live-ball variety) and shot 16 for 31 from deep in the first three quarters. (Garbage time began late in the third or early in the fourth, depending on if the starting point is when the Thunder pulled all of their starters of the Wolves pulled all of theirs.) It's hard to separate the improved offense from Minnesota's increased ball pressure, discipline and force on defense, though. OKC's ballhandlers looked a lot less comfortable operating in the pick-and-roll, and the Wolves managed to force 13 turnovers through three quarters.

Anthony Edwards finished with a game-high 30 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) for the Wolves, plus nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes. He was plus-36 in the game, and Julius Randle was plus-38. Randle finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Rookie wing Terrence Shannon Jr. gave Minnesota a boost in the first half and added to his stat line after the game was effectively decided. Shannon finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) in 13 minutes, and he outscored every Oklahoma City player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with just 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting. The crowd at Target Center chanted "FREE-THROW MER-CHANT" at Gilgeous-Alexander when he went to the line, but it didn't have many opportunities to do so -- he shot 4 for 4 from the free throw line in 28 minutes.

Before this, Gilgeous-Alexander had scored at least 30 points in six straight playoff games, the longest such streak in OKC history.

The Thunder had a nightmarish night on both ends. They shot 22 for 60 (and 10 for 31 from deep) through three quarters.