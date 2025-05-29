Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to lead OKC to NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to advance to their first NBA Finals in 13 years on Wednesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to keep their season alive. It's Game 5 of the Western Conference finals with OKC hosting the potential series-clincher. The Thunder took a commanding 3-1 series lead by winning a thrilling Game 4 on Monday night.

The Wolves, who lost in last year's West finals in five games, won Game 3 by 42 points on their home court and they've been outscored by just one point entering Game 5 (641-640). Yet they need three straight wins for their first ever NBA Finals appearance. The Wolves have never come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs, but it has happened 13 times in NBA history.

The top-seeded Thunder have been the West's best team all season long. They won 68 games in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They're 11-4 in the postseason so far and have looked strong against Minnesota after stumbling a few times in the second round against Denver. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points per game in the series, and SGA, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 95 points in the Game 4 victory.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 28

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via BetMGM): Thunder -8.5, O/U 221.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Thunder-Wolves Game 5. Follow along below.