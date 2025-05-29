Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to lead OKC to NBA Finals

The Thunder, up 3-1 over the Wolves, can advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012 on Wednesday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to advance to their first NBA Finals in 13 years on Wednesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to keep their season alive. It's Game 5 of the Western Conference finals with OKC hosting the potential series-clincher. The Thunder took a commanding 3-1 series lead by winning a thrilling Game 4 on Monday night.

The Wolves, who lost in last year's West finals in five games, won Game 3 by 42 points on their home court and they've been outscored by just one point entering Game 5 (641-640). Yet they need three straight wins for their first ever NBA Finals appearance. The Wolves have never come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs, but it has happened 13 times in NBA history.

The top-seeded Thunder have been the West's best team all season long. They won 68 games in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They're 11-4 in the postseason so far and have looked strong against Minnesota after stumbling a few times in the second round against Denver. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points per game in the series, and SGA, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 95 points in the Game 4 victory.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 28
Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via BetMGM): Thunder -8.5, O/U 221.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Thunder-Wolves Game 5. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Well, the Wolves haven't given up

Here's the problem with trailing by 37 points: You can go on a 14-4 run and still trail by 27 points.

It's now 78-51 for OKC with 5:24 left in the third quarter. Minnesota is still fighting, but this is such an uphill battle.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 65, Wolves 32

Through 24 minutes, Oklahoma City is shooting just 5 for 17 (29.4%) from 3-point range. It really has to start knocking down its open looks in the second half.

Just kidding! The Thunder are annihilating Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Their shooting is irrelevant because they are smothering the Wolves defensively. As long as they don't have a historic collapse in the second half, they're about to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

Minnesota committed 14 turnovers in the first half, nine of which were OKC steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 19 minutes. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have scored a combined 30 points (15 apiece) on 10-for-17 shooting. 

The Wolves are shooting 12 for 39 from the field. According to Cleaning The Glass, they've scored a dismal 62.7 points per 100 possessions. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

It's almost like OKC won 68 games

I believe Mike Breen just described Minnesota as "rattled" on the broadcast. Accurate! The Thunder have the best defense I've ever seen. The Wolves are having trouble even getting Anthony Edwards the ball, which is exactly what the Nuggets experienced trying to feed Nikola Jokic last round.

It's 55-27 with 2:53 left in the first half. Alex Caruso has three of OKC's seven steals. 

Minnesota has more turnovers (11) than made field goals (10).

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunderstorm!!

Whew. All of a sudden, Oklahoma City is up 36-14, and Jalen Williams will be at the line to try to complete a three-point play after this timeout with 9:04 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota has now committed seven turnovers. The Thunder have a 10-0 advantage in fast break points and a 22-6 advantage in points in the paint. This sequence is a microcosm of the game so far:

I've seen too much weird stuff during these playoffs to say that this is over, but this is a nightmare scenario for the Wolves.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of first quarter: Thunder 26, Timberwolves 9

That quarter was pure domination. It was also Minnesota's lowest-scoring quarter of the entire season.

Fun fact: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has either scored or assisted on 24 of the Thunder's 26 points. Incredible performance so far from the MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points, three rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes.

The Wolves shot 3 for 20 from the field and 1 for 9 from deep in the first quarter.

Long way to go, but Minnesota has to get something going on offense. Its season is on the line.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caruso is a menace

Look at what Alex Caruso did almost immediately after checking in:

He starts the possession matched up with Rudy Gobert, and then he just swipes the ball from Julius Randle with an aggressive switch. Ridiculous steal.

On a related note: Minnesota started the game missing pretty good shots, but now it's clearly discombobulated offensively. With 2:38 left in the first quarter, the Wolves have committed four turnovers. The Thunder are on a 9-0 run and have a 22-7 lead.

Also, missed layups are basically the same as turnovers against OKC:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rough start for Minnesota

With 7:10 left in the first quarter, this is the only shot the Wolves have made:

The Wolves' offense hasn't looked bad, but they have shot 1 for 11 from the field. Jaden McDaniels is 0 for 6 and has missed all three of the 3-pointers he's attempted.

On the bright side: Minnesota hasn't turned the ball over yet.

OKC is up 11-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has four assists, three of them to Chet Holmgren.
