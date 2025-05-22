Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates for Game 2 as Anthony Edwards tries to even series in OKC

The 2025 Western Conference finals resume Thursday with Oklahoma City holding a 1-0 series lead

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. The Wolves will try to flip the script after the Thunder used a second-half scoring spurt to pull away for good in the series opener on Tuesday. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points for OKC, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the fourth game in a row. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards finished Game 1 with 18 points, but didn't score in the fourth quarter.

It's the first conference finals game for the Thunder since 2016, and OKC is trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. The Wolves are back in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, but Minnesota is still looking for its first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Thunder were expected to be here, but they needed seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the last round. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 29.7 points per game in the series and stepped up as it went on, scoring 30-plus points in his final three games. That includes 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting in Sunday's Game 7 blowout win.

Edwards (averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs) has led the Wolves, who dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games through two rounds. 

The Wolves and Thunder split their four regular-season matchups.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 2 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Thursday, May 22
Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City
TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder -7.5, O/U 216

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2 of Thunder-Wolves. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Best bets for Thursday's Game 2

Timberwolves' Julius Randle shot lights out in the first half of Game 1 in this series, but Minnesota couldn't keep pace with the Thunder down the stretch. Can Randle pick up where he left off, or does OKC have bigger plans defensively? Our Sam Quinn has predictions, player props and more.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves prediction, Game 2 odds, time, series schedule, TV coverage, NBA playoffs live stream
Sam Quinn
Thunder vs. Timberwolves prediction, Game 2 odds, time, series schedule, TV coverage, NBA playoffs live stream
Aaron Gray
May 22, 2025, 4:32 PM
May. 22, 2025, 12:32 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NBA East Finals Game 1 Recap: Nesmith, Haliburton Spur Pacers Improbable Comeback

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    NBA East Finals Game 1 Recap: What Went Wrong For The Knicks?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NBA West Finals Game 2 Preview: 2025 MVP SGA Looks to Lead Thunder to 2-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NBA West Finals Game 2 Preview: Adjustments Wolves Need to Make to Even Series

  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    ECF Game 1 Highlights: Pacers at Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    6:40

    Pacers Steal Game 1 Of The ECF On The Road Over The Knicks After Miraculous Comeback

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Impact Of Pacers' Game 1 Win On The Rest Of ECF

  • Image thumbnail
    4:40

    How Bad Of A Loss Is The Game 1 Loss For The Knicks?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    How Karl-Anthony Towns Can Impact The Series

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Knicks Role Players Need To Give More If Knicks Are To Beat Pacers

  • Image thumbnail
    5:14

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins NBA MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Get More

  • Image thumbnail
    7:19

    Breaking: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins First MVP Award

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Did Voter Fatigue Lead To Jokic Losing MVP To SGA

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    History Of Pacers-Knicks Rivalry

  • Image thumbnail
    8:00

    Breaking News: SGA Will Be Named NBA MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Breaking News: SGA Wins NBA MVP Award

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Eastern Conference Finals Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins NBA MVP award

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NBA East Finals: New Era of Pacers-Knicks Rivalry Begins

See All NBA Videos