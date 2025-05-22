Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates for Game 2 as Anthony Edwards tries to even series in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. The Wolves will try to flip the script after the Thunder used a second-half scoring spurt to pull away for good in the series opener on Tuesday. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points for OKC, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the fourth game in a row. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards finished Game 1 with 18 points, but didn't score in the fourth quarter.

It's the first conference finals game for the Thunder since 2016, and OKC is trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. The Wolves are back in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, but Minnesota is still looking for its first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Thunder were expected to be here, but they needed seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the last round. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 29.7 points per game in the series and stepped up as it went on, scoring 30-plus points in his final three games. That includes 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting in Sunday's Game 7 blowout win.

Edwards (averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs) has led the Wolves, who dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games through two rounds.

The Wolves and Thunder split their four regular-season matchups.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 2 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Thursday, May 22

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via FanDuel): Thunder -7.5, O/U 216

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 2 of Thunder-Wolves. Follow along below.