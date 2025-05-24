Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates for Game 3 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aims for 3-0 series lead

The 2025 Western Conference finals resume Saturday night in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night. The Wolves will try to flip the script at home after the Thunder cruised in two straight wins to open the series. Oklahoma City, the Western Conference's top seed, is now two more wins away from its first trip to the NBA Finals since 2012.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his playoff career-high with 38 points, adding three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in Game 2 on Thursday. He has scored at least 30 points in five straight games. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but he didn't get enough help. Julius Randle managed just six points on 2 of 11 from the field and did not play in the fourth quarter. 

The Wolves are back in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, but Minnesota is still looking for its first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

The Thunder were expected to be here, but they needed seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the last round. Edwards (averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs) has led the Wolves, who dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games through two rounds. 

The Wolves and Thunder split their four regular-season matchups.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 3 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Saturday, May 24
Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis
TV channel: ABC | Live stream: ABC/fubo (Try for free)
Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -2.5, O/U 218

Wolves on a roll

After a timeout midway through the first quarter, Anthony Edwards immediately made another pull-up 3, then came up with a steal and another dunk on the break. OKC has already committed four turnovers, two of the live-ball variety.

After a Donte DiVincenzo corner 3 (off a kickout pass from Julius Randle), Minnesota is up 21-9 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

The Wolves have yet to commit a turnover. It's extremely early, but that's impressive against the Thunder.

Edwards is currently outscoring OKC 12-9 on his own. The Thunder have missed five of their first six 3-point attempts.

 
Strong start for Wolves

Minnesota is up 13-9 with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Julius Randle has made a couple of midrange jumpers (and missed a couple, too), and Anthony Edwards has seven early points on 3-for-4 shooting, including this 3 and this two-handed dunk on the break:

The game started with an alley-oop and a floater from Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein. Since then, OKC has shot 2 for 8 from the field.

 
MVP is making life easy for the Thunder

What comes to mind when you hear the words "easy points" in an NBA game? Maybe a steal and a breakaway layup or dunk, but Sam Quinn would argue there was difficulty attached to generating the turnover. The same is true for free throws. The shots themselves are easy. The process that led to them often wasn't.

Aaron Gray
May 24, 2025, 5:37 PM
May. 24, 2025, 1:37 pm EDT
 
Best bets for Saturday's Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back home but don't have time to lick their wounds in the Western Conference finals. The Thunder have rolled to a 2-0 series lead and have also picked up road wins in their past two playoff series. So can the Wolves hold court at home, or is OKC going to run away with this thing? Sam Quinn has your best bets for Saturday night's action.

Aaron Gray
May 24, 2025, 2:09 PM
May. 24, 2025, 10:09 am EDT
