Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Live updates for Game 3 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aims for 3-0 series lead

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night. The Wolves will try to flip the script at home after the Thunder cruised in two straight wins to open the series. Oklahoma City, the Western Conference's top seed, is now two more wins away from its first trip to the NBA Finals since 2012.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his playoff career-high with 38 points, adding three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in Game 2 on Thursday. He has scored at least 30 points in five straight games. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but he didn't get enough help. Julius Randle managed just six points on 2 of 11 from the field and did not play in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves are back in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, but Minnesota is still looking for its first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

The Thunder were expected to be here, but they needed seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the last round. Edwards (averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs) has led the Wolves, who dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in five games through two rounds.

The Wolves and Thunder split their four regular-season matchups.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Game 3 info

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Date: Saturday, May 24

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: ABC/fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): Thunder -2.5, O/U 218

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 3 of Thunder-Wolves. Follow along below.