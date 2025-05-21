Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC pull away for 1-0 lead in West finals

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, pulling away for a 114-88 win. OKC took control after both teams had a sluggish first half, and the Thunder never looked back after a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the fourth game in a row.

The Thunder trailed by four at halftime before dominating the final 24 minutes, outscoring the Wolves 70-40. OKC shot 50% from the floor for the game, and 11 different Thunder players scored.

OKC held the Wolves to 88 points on 34.9% shooting. Julius Randle led the Wolves in scoring with 28 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), but 20 of them came in the first half. Anthony Edwards finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-7 FT), but didn't score in the fourth quarter. Edwards also went to the locker room in the second quarter to deal with an ankle injury, but he returned to the game.

Minnesota shot just 15 for 51 from deep and were outscored 54-20 in the paint. The Thunder had 31 points off turnovers to the Wolves' 10. According to Cleaning The Glass, Minnesota shot just 6 for 12 at the rim and 4 for 12 on short midrange shots. Oklahoma City's defense was dominant.

The Wolves -- who lost just two games in the first two rounds against the Lakers and Warriors -- were playing for the first time since last Wednesday. The Thunder, meanwhile, just closed out the Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday.

The Thunder are now three wins away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2012. They remain the heavy favorites to win the 2025 title (-215 at DraftKings). The Wolves, who are seeking their first ever NBA Finals appearance, are now 3-9 in 12 Western Conference finals games.