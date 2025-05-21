Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC pull away for 1-0 lead in West finals

Game 1 final: Thunder 114, Wolves 88
After a slow start on Tuesday, the Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 70-40 in the second half to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 31 points (10-27 FG, 0-4 3PT, 11-14 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams added 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 33 minutes. Big men Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren scored a combined 27 points on 12-for-17 shooting.
The Thunder couldn't get much going offensively in the first half and were fortunate to be down by only four points at halftime. They took control of the game with a 17-2 run in the third quarter, and their defense did not allow Minnesota to close the gap.
Julius Randle led the Wolves in scoring with 28 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), but 20 of them came in the first half. Anthony Edwards finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-7 FT), but didn't score in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota shot just 15 for 51 from deep and were outscored 54-20 in the paint. The Thunder had 31 points off turnovers to the Wolves' 10. According to Cleaning The Glass, Minnesota shot just 6 for 12 at the rim and 4 for 12 on short midrange shots. Oklahoma City's defense was dominant.
Game 2 is Thursday in OKC.