Thunder vs. Timberwolves score: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 38 after getting MVP trophy as OKC goes up 2-0

FINAL: Thunder 118 -- Timberwolves 103
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just two wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals after 15-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday.
Broadly speaking, this contest followed a similar script to Game 1. After a competitive first half, the Thunder used a dominant third quarter to seize control. They outscored the Wolves 35-21 in the third in Game 2, and are now plus-28 in the frame in the series.
While the Wolves showed more fight in the fourth quarter than they did a few nights ago, all that meant was briefly cutting the deficit down to 10. There was never a point down the stretch where it actually felt like the Thunder would lose.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP on Wednesday, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the only players in franchise history to win that award. He received his trophy prior to the game, then put on a performance worthy of the honor. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Jalen Williams (26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists) and Chet Holmgren (22 points) also had big nights for the Thunder, who shot 50% from the field.
On the Timberwolves' side, Anthony Edwards showed up in a major way with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but he didn't get enough help. Notably, Julius Randle managed just six points on 2 of 11 from the field and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Game 3 is set for Saturday in Minneapolis.