Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Thunder at Timberwolves



Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet for the fourth and final time this season on Wednesday night. And if their previous matchups are any indication, we should be in for a thrilling contest. All three of the previous contests between these two teams have been decided by four points or fewer -- and one ended on a buzzer beater by Andrew Wiggins.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, the Thunder will be looking to get back on track. They've now lost two games in a row, and have fallen behind Portland in the standings.

As for the Timberwolves, they're riding high into Wednesday night's game. Coming off an absolutely dominant 28-point win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Wolves are 26-16, and just two games back of the San Antonio Spurs for third in the West.

With all sorts of All-Stars on the floor, and these two teams playing right down to the wire in all of their previous matchups this season, this is one of Wednesday night's must-watch games.