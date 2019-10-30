Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-3; Portland 2-2
Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; Portland 53-29
What to Know
A Northwest Division battle is on tap between Portland and Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Portland had to settle for an 113-110 defeat against San Antonio on Monday. Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Damian Lillard, who had 28 points and seven assists along with nine boards, and G CJ McCollum, who had 27 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar as they fell 116-112 to Houston. PG Chris Paul wasn't much of a difference maker for the Thunder; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 15-point finish.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City when the two teams last met in April, sneaking past 118-115. Portland's win shoved the Thunder out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Portland have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90
