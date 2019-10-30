Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-3; Portland 2-2

Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; Portland 53-29

What to Know

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between Portland and Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Portland had to settle for an 113-110 defeat against San Antonio on Monday. Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Damian Lillard, who had 28 points and seven assists along with nine boards, and G CJ McCollum, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was close but no cigar as they fell 116-112 to Houston. PG Chris Paul wasn't much of a difference maker for the Thunder; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 15-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City when the two teams last met in April, sneaking past 118-115. Portland's win shoved the Thunder out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.

