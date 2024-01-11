We've got another exciting Northwest Division matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Oklahoma City is 25-11 overall and 14-5 at home, while Portland is 10-26 overall and 5-15 on the road. OKC has won nine straight games versus Portland, including a 43-point victory earlier this season. The Thunder are 24-11-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Trail Blazers are 16-20 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 13 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers spread: Thunder -13

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 235.5 points

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers money line: Thunder: -949, Trail Blazers: +625

What to know about the Thunder

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Miami Heat recently (they were 2-8 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Oklahoma City came out on top against Miami by a score of 128-120. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 28 points to go along with eight assists. Jalen Williams was another key contributor, almost dropping a triple-double on 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

OKC is the best shooting team in the league, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage while ranking second in both field goal percentage and free throw percentage. It also takes care of business on the other end of the court as well, as Oklahoma City leads the NBA in blocks per game and ranks fifth in steals per game. The Thunder have covered in four straight home games and in seven of their last eight in Oklahoma City.

What to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, after soaring to 134 points the game before, the Trail Blazers faltered in their game on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 112-84 to the New York Knicks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Trail Blazers have scored all season as Jerami Grant (21 points) and Anfernee Simons (12 points) were the only players in double-figures.

Putting points on the scoreboard has been an issue all year for the young Blazers, who rank second-worst in both offensive rating and points per game. They also rank last in field goal percentage, and No. 3 overall pick, Scoot Henderson, has especially struggled from the field. He's shooting just 37.1% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc. Portland, who is already without Robert Williams III (knee) for the rest of the season, could also be without starting center Deandre Ayton, who is doubtful with knee tendinitis.

Key Betting Info

The Thunder will be relying on another big game from Gilgeous-Alexander to pull off a victory. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.4 points, 2.4 steals, and 6.4 assists.

The Thunder have dominated as the favorite so far this season and are currently 17-5 when expecting a win. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 9-23 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Thunder are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games when favored at home.

The Thunder are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games when at home.

The Trail Blazers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games when the spread was between +11.5 to +14.5.

How to make Thunder vs. Trail Blazers picks

