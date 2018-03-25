Thunder vs. Trail Blazers odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert who's 7-2 on Portland games

It's a Sunday bout between Western Conference heavyweights as the Thunder host the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET. These two teams tangled three weeks ago in Portland. The Blazers trailed early in that one, but found their rhythm in the second half to hold on for a 108-100 win, covering the spread as 4.5-point favorites.



The Thunder opened as 2.5-point favorites and now are laying three. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked up from an opening of 213 to 216.



Dragiev knows the Thunder can cover the spread if they continue their scoring at a prolific pace. In their last five games, they're averaging 115 points and Russell Westbrook has been leading the charge. He's shooting 55 percent from the field and netting 28 points a game over his last five.



He also knows the Blazers can cover -- or pull off the win -- by getting star guard Damian Lillard to the free throw line, where he's an incredible 58 for his last 59. It's imperative Portland stay active in the lane, putting Oklahoma forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in early foul trouble.



