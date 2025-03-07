We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Oklahoma City is 51-11 overall and 26-4 at home, while Portland is 28-35 overall and 12-21 on the road. The Thunder have won 15 straight games against the Trail Blazers, including all three wins this season by at least 10 points. Nearly the entire Thunder starting lineup has already been ruled out, highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Jalen Williams (wrist).

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are favored by 3 points in the latest Blazers vs. Thunder odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma City vs. Portland. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Blazers spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Blazers over/under: 229.5 points

Thunder vs. Blazers money line: Thunder -146, Blazers +122

POR: The Blazers are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games

OKC: The Thunder are 18-10-2 ATS at home

Why the Trail Blazers can cover



The Thunder will be without their entire starting lineup from Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Grizzlies. Friday will be just the second game Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't played in this season, and the first time he sat, the Thunder lost, 106-98, to the Mavericks. Oklahoma City is the No. 4 scoring team in the league at 119 points per game, but without Gilgeous-Alexander and the other starters, those season-long statistics won't mean much on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were one point away against the Celtics from covering the spread for a fifth straight game on Wednesday. Portland is coming off a 128-118 loss at the defending champion Celtics on Wednesday, but even with the defeat, Portland is 5-2 over its last seven games. Although they are out of playoff contention, the Trail Blazers have played significantly better lately, going 15-7 over their last 22 games, and they can knock off the shorthanded Thunder on Friday.

Why the Thunder can cover

Although Oklahoma City will be undermanned, the Thunder still have one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA behind them on Friday. The Thunder are 26-4 (.867) at home this season for the second-best home record in the league. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in 18 of those 26 victories, including 4-0 when favored by 4.5 points or fewer at home this season.

Guard Aaron Wiggins had 16 points off the bench on Wednesday and will take on a much larger role on Friday. He's averaging 17.8 ppg over 16 games since the start of February. Portland ranks 23rd in scoring (110.8 ppg), so even without their normal starting lineup, the Thunder can protect homecourt against the Blazers on Friday.

