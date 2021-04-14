Who's Playing

Golden State @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Golden State 26-28; Oklahoma City 20-34

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Golden State hasn't won a contest against Oklahoma City since March 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, winning 116-107. The Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry was on fire, shooting 10-for-18 from downtown and finishing with 53 points and six boards. The matchup made it Chef Curry's seventh in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, falling 106-96. Oklahoma City was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Luguentz Dort did his best for Oklahoma City, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven rebounds.

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Warriors' victory brought them up to 26-28 while OKC's defeat pulled them down to 20-34. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dubs are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, the Thunder enter the matchup with only 17.9 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Dubs in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Oklahoma City.