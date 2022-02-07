Who's Playing

Golden State @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Golden State 40-13; Oklahoma City 17-35

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City hasn't won a contest against Golden State since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Thunder came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 113-103. The top scorer for OKC was point guard Josh Giddey (24 points).

Meanwhile, the Warriors strolled past Sacramento with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 126-114. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points, seven assists and five boards.

Oklahoma City is now 17-35 while the Dubs sit at 40-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Dubs' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.