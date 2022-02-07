Who's Playing
Golden State @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Golden State 40-13; Oklahoma City 17-35
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City hasn't won a contest against Golden State since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Thunder came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, falling 113-103. The top scorer for OKC was point guard Josh Giddey (24 points).
Meanwhile, the Warriors strolled past Sacramento with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 126-114. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points, seven assists and five boards.
Oklahoma City is now 17-35 while the Dubs sit at 40-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Dubs' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.
- Oct 30, 2021 - Golden State 103 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Oct 26, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 08, 2021 - Golden State 136 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- May 06, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Apr 14, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 25, 2019 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Golden State 97
- Nov 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Golden State 108
- Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92
- Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91
- Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105
- May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102
- Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108