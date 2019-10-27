Thunder vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-2; Golden State 0-1

Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; Golden State 57-25

What to Know

Oklahoma City has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Golden State at Chesapeake Energy Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread favored Oklahoma City last week, but luck did not. The game between the Thunder and Washington was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Thunder falling 97-85. One thing holding the Thunder back was the mediocre play of PG Dennis Schroder, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, with Golden State's effective field goal percentage at 46.97% and the L.A. Clippers' at 73.75%, it's no surprise who came out ahead last Thursday. The Warriors lost to the L.A. Clippers by a decisive 141-122 margin. The Warriors were down by 111-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Oklahoma City suffered a grim 110-88 defeat to Golden State when the two teams last met in March. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.