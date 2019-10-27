Thunder vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 0-2; Golden State 0-1
Last Season Records: Oklahoma City 49-33; Golden State 57-25
What to Know
Oklahoma City has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Golden State at Chesapeake Energy Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The point spread favored Oklahoma City last week, but luck did not. The game between the Thunder and Washington was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Thunder falling 97-85. One thing holding the Thunder back was the mediocre play of PG Dennis Schroder, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, with Golden State's effective field goal percentage at 46.97% and the L.A. Clippers' at 73.75%, it's no surprise who came out ahead last Thursday. The Warriors lost to the L.A. Clippers by a decisive 141-122 margin. The Warriors were down by 111-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Oklahoma City suffered a grim 110-88 defeat to Golden State when the two teams last met in March. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 223
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91
- Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105
- May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102
- Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108
