Who's Playing

Golden State @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Golden State 26-28; Oklahoma City 20-34

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Oklahoma City and are hoping to record their first win since March 16 of 2019.

Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday. Point guard Stephen Curry had a stellar game for Golden State as he shot 10-for-18 from beyond the arc and finished with 53 points and six rebounds. The matchup made it Chef Curry's seventh in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, falling 106-96. Oklahoma City was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Luguentz Dort did his best for the Thunder, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with seven boards.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Golden State's victory brought them up to 26-28 while Oklahoma City's defeat pulled them down to 20-34. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Golden State is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Oklahoma City enters the game with only 17.9 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Warriors in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Oklahoma City.

Nov 25, 2019 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Golden State 97

Nov 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Golden State 108

Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92

Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88

Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95

Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107

Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80

Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105

Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91

Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114

Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96

May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88

May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101

May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111

May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94

May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105

May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91

May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102

Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118

Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Josh Hall: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Shoulder)

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Arm)

Gabriel Deck: Out (Not Injury Related)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for Golden State