Thunder vs. Warriors score: Kevin Durant-Klay Thompson two-man show not enough to beat resilient OKC
The struggling Warriors lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday -- their fifth in their last six games -- falling 123-95 at the hands of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors never led after they scored the first basket of the game, as Oklahoma City continually responded to their attempts to make things close.
Russell Westbrook had a rough shooting game (5-for-15), but managed to put together his first triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant led the Warriors in the loss, scoring 27 points apiece.
Here are some takeaways from the game.
Two-man show
The Warriors struggled to find offense outside of their two active All-Stars from the very start of the game, with Durant and Thompson combining for 24 of the team's first 26 points. Damion Lee added a nice spark off the bench, but outside of that it was K.D. and Klay doing the heavy lifting all night long. Against a solid defensive team like the Thunder, you could see both of the Warriors stars getting worn out as the game went on.
Schroder season
Outside of maybe Paul George, Dennis Schroder was the best player on the court for the Thunder on Wednesday night. The speedy guard carved up the Warriors defense all game long, and really started to roll when he hit a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter. Schroder has moved back to the bench with the return of Westbrook, and coach Billy Donovan discussed his evolving role before the game.
"We really haven't had the time to really work a lot or enough with [Westbrook and Schroder] playing together. Some of it's been through game situations. ... Dennis has done a great job whether it's been coming off the bench or whether it's been starting."
OKC answers
Every time the Warriors looked like they were going to close the gap, the Thunder answered with a huge 3-pointer, a steal, or a momentum-shifting basket. George was the main culprit in the third quarter, responding with some cold-blooded 3s just when it appeared the Warriors were about to pull off one of their trademark runs. Golden State lacked its usual punch due to injuries, but the Thunder deserve credit for repeatedly responding in a tough building.
The incredible rebound-less Damian
For a 7-footer with a 36-inch vertical leap, young Warriors center Damian Jones has struggled rebounding the basketball this season (came in averaging 3.3 per game), but he outdid himself on Wednesday. He was held without a rebound in 21 minutes. That's right -- he had ZERO rebounds for the entire game. A large factor in that was obviously man-mountain Steven Adams, who manhandled the youngster like a turkey leg at Thanksgiving dinner for the majority of the night. But still, you'd think one ball would have fallen into Jones' hands over the course of the game.
