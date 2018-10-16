Thunder vs. Warriors: Watch NBA opening night online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis

NBA basketball is back, and for the second game of the 2018-19's opening night, we'll head out West to Oracle Arena. There, we'll see the Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. But before that game gets under way, the Warriors will receive their championship rings after winning their second straight title last season.

These two teams do have some history between them, but the Kevin Durant drama has mostly died out at this point. Plus, with Russell Westbrook out, there will be a little less intensity.

How to watch Thunder at Warriors

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16



Tuesday, Oct. 16 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California



Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV or WatchTNT

fuboTV or WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis

The Golden State Warriors have won each of the last two NBA championships, but something they haven't won each of the last two years is their opening night game. On Tuesday night, the Warriors will look to avoid making it three straight opening night defeats at home. And they should have a very good chance to do so.

Not only will the Thunder be without their defensive stalwart Andre Roberson, but Russell Westbrook will miss out as well. That certainly takes some of the drama out of this contest as the Warriors were already the better team, even if the Thunder were healthy.

Still, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors look coming off their fourth straight trip to the Finals. And on the Thunder side, we'll get our first look at their new point guard Dennis Schroder. Plus, with Paul George and Steven Adams ready to go, it's not like the Thunder will be sending out some bums.