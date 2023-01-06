Who's Playing
Washington @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Washington 17-22; Oklahoma City 16-22
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.08 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Friday. If the matchup is anything like the Thunder's 121-120 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
OKC ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-115. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 123-113. A silver lining for Washington was the play of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 22 points along with nine boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Washington 120
- Jan 11, 2022 - Washington 122 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Nov 26, 2021 - Washington 101 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2021 - Washington 129 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 19, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Aug 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Washington 103
- Oct 25, 2019 - Washington 97 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Jan 06, 2019 - Washington 116 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 02, 2018 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Washington 111
- Jan 30, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Washington 112
- Feb 13, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 01, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Washington 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Washington 101