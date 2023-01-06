Who's Playing

Washington @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Washington 17-22; Oklahoma City 16-22

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.08 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Friday. If the matchup is anything like the Thunder's 121-120 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

OKC ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played on Wednesday, losing 126-115. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 123-113. A silver lining for Washington was the play of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 22 points along with nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.