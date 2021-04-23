Who's Playing

Washington @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Washington 25-33; Oklahoma City 20-39

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a win, while OKC will be looking to regain their footing.

The Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-116 to the Indiana Pacers. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was power forward Darius Bazley (26 points).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Washington sidestepped the Golden State Warriors for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 20-39 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 25-33. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.