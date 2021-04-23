Who's Playing
Washington @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Washington 25-33; Oklahoma City 20-39
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a win, while OKC will be looking to regain their footing.
The Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-116 to the Indiana Pacers. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was power forward Darius Bazley (26 points).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Washington sidestepped the Golden State Warriors for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 20-39 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 25-33. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
Odds
The Wizards are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.
- Apr 19, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Aug 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Washington 103
- Oct 25, 2019 - Washington 97 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Jan 06, 2019 - Washington 116 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 02, 2018 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Washington 111
- Jan 30, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Washington 112
- Feb 13, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 01, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Washington 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Washington 101