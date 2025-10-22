This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Wednesday! It sure is good to have basketball back in our lives. Carter Bahns here to recap opening night in the NBA and fill you in on everything else happening in the sports world as we hit the week's midway point.

From Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League to managerial moves and World Series preparation in MLB, headlines are aplenty away from the hardwood. But the double-overtime classic featuring the reigning NBA champions stole the show last night, and we can't possibly start anywhere else but there.

🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

⚾ Do not miss this: First look at the World Series

The World Series matchup is set. The Dodgers and Blue Jays still have time to rest and prepare for the Fall Classic with a multi-day break before Friday's first pitch, but our MLB experts are wasting no time in breaking down what could be a thriller of a series between two high-octane offenses. Will the Dodgers repeat as champions? Is the Blue Jays' drought about to end? Here's what the analysts predict:

R.J. Anderson: Dodgers in 7

Dodgers in 7 Mike Axisa: Blue Jays in 7

Blue Jays in 7 Julian McWilliams: Dodgers in 6

Dodgers in 6 Dayn Perry: Dodgers in 6

Dodgers in 6 Matt Snyder: Dodgers in 5

Axisa is the lone wolf. His justification for taking the American League champions? The Blue Jays have the more reliable offense.

Axisa: "I think these two teams are fairly evenly matched even though it feels like there's an air of invincibility with the Dodgers right now. I guess I just have an easier time seeing their lineup going cold with runners in scoring position for 7-10 days than I do Toronto's."

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

The Colts are the best team in the NFL, Pete Prisco says as he admittedly eats his words in the Week 8 Power Rankings. They have the best record in football through seven games and a couple of unforeseen MVP candidates in Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. The league's most pleasant surprise looks like it has staying power.

One team without staying power after a hot start, however, is the Steelers. They are the biggest movers in this week's rankings, down 11 spots to No. 14 after their "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Bengals. On the flip side, the Chiefs made the biggest climb with a nine-spot surge to No. 2.

On the Chiefs: " Patrick Mahomes has his receivers back, and the offense is dynamic again. The defense also came up big in the shutout of the Raiders."

" has his receivers back, and the offense is dynamic again. The defense also came up big in the shutout of the Raiders." On the Steelers: "Their loss to the Bengals at home shows their 4-1 start was a little fraudulent. They have too much age on defense."

Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's Week 8 NFL Power Rankings:

Colts (previous ranking: 4) Chiefs (11) Packers (2) Lions (5) Buccaneers (1) Broncos (6) Seahawks (7) Rams (8) Patriots (9) Bills (10)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

