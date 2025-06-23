Skip to Main Content

Thunder win NBA Finals in Game 7: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC to first title, Pacers falter without star

The Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton to an early injury and OKC captured its first title since relocating from Seattle

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time. The Thunder won the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night, pulling away in Game 7 for a 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed his historic season with 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists to lead the way for the Thunder. SGA, the regular-season MVP, was also named Finals MVP. The Pacers struggled offensively in the second half after star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down in the first quarter with an Achilles injury

This is the Thunder's first title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The franchise also won the 1979 championship as the Seattle SuperSonics. They won the 2025 title by being the best team all season long. The Thunder, whose average age is under 26 years old, won and NBA-best 68 games in the regular season. They went 16-7 in the playoffs and needed seven games to get by both the Pacers and the Denver Nuggets. 

The Pacers, meanwhile, were massive underdogs in the series. They pushed it to seven games, but their pursuit of the first title in franchise history still came up short.

Game 7 turned when Haliburton went down. The Pacers star strained his calf in Game 5 five days earlier, but he played through the injury in Game 6 and started out hot in Game 7, hitting three 3-pointers in the opening minutes. But with five minutes to go in the first quarter, Haliburton crumbled to the floor and immediately was in serious pain. Haliburton did not return and the fear is he tore his Achilles.

The Pacers stayed in the game throughout the first half and led by one point at halftime, but the Thunder blew things open in the third quarter. OKC began a 19-2 run late in the third quarter and eventually took a 22-point lead. The spurt was sparked by defense. OKC forced a total of 21 turnovers in the game. Chet Holmgren had five blocks, and Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams all had multiple steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not have his most efficient night scoring, hitting just two of his 12 3-point attempts, but he dished out the 12 assists and hit 11 free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player since LeBron James in 2013 to win Finals MVP and regular-season MVP in the same season. He is the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win MVP, Finals MVP and the NBA's scoring title in the same season.

OKC also got 20 points from Williams and 18 points from Holmgren. The Pacers did not go quietly, making a late push to get the lead down to 10 points. But after a few miracles in these playoffs, they did not have a final stunning comeback in store. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers offensively, scoring a team-best 24 points.

This was the 20th Game 7 in Finals history, and the 15th won by the home team. The Thunder are also the first team to hit 100 points in a Finals Game 7 since 1988.

Haliburton's injury changes the game, Pacers' future

In the middle of the first quarter, Tyrese Haliburton tried to drive to the basket and collapsed to the ground. He immediately began slapping the floor with his hands and screamed out in distress as the Pacers' entire contingent rushed to his side. His teammates and coaches formed a circle around him as the medical staff assessed the situation, which was clearly not good.

Haliburton was eventually lifted to his feet but could not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped off the floor. Replays appeared to show Haliburton possibly tearing his Achilles tendon, but that has not yet been confirmed. The team officially ruled him out with a lower leg injury. Haliburton had been playing with a calf strain.

While the Pacers initially fought hard without their star player, they were unable to withstand the Thunder's defensive pressure in the second half. The 21 turnovers led to 32 Thunder points. There's certainly no guarantee the Pacers win if Haliburton doesn't go down, but it's hard to imagine the game playing out the same way if he was out there to control the ball.

Beyond this game, Haliburton's injury completely alters the Pacers' future. He could very well miss all of next season, which essentially rules the Pacers out as a contender in the Eastern Conference. It will also change how they approach the offseason, when they have some big decisions to make. Most notably, Myles Turner is an unrestricted free agent. Will the Pacers pay up to keep him now that Haliburton might be gone until the 2026-27 season?

This was a truly brutal turn of events for Haliburton, the Pacers and the city of Indianapolis.

"What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "But he will be back. I don't have any medical information about what may or may not have happened, but he'll be back in time, and I believe he'll make a full recovery.

"He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA with dramatic play after dramatic play. It was just something that no one's ever seen and did it as 1 of 17. You know, that's the beautiful thing about him. As great a player as he is, it's always a team thing. And so, our hearts go out to him."

Gilgeous-Alexander caps off historic season with Finals MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took his game to another level this season, and won the scoring title with a career-high 32.7 points per game and his first MVP award. Now, he can add a championship and a Finals MVP to his résumé. With a 29-point, five-rebound, 12-assist effort in Game 7 on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander capped one of the best individual campaigns in league history. 

Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player in 25 years, and fourth ever, to win the scoring title MVP and Finals MVP in the same season. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabar (1971), Michael Jordan (1991, 1992, 1996, 1998) and Shaquille O'Neal (2000).

"Yeah, it's hard to believe that I'm part of that group. It's hard to even fathom that I'm that type of basketball player sometimes," Gilgeous-Alexander said. 

"As a kid, you dream. Every kid dreams. But you don't ever really know if it's going to come true. I'm just glad and happy that my dreams have been able to come true. That's a "thank you" to everyone that's been in my corner that helped me get there. Wouldn't have been able to get here without them. They know who they are. Yeah, it's a win for the family."

During the Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander had three 30-point games and averaged 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks. Among all players in the series he was first in scoring, second in assists, third in steals and tied for first in blocks. 

Thunder's defense delivers one last time

The Thunder were the best defensive team in the league this season, and that remained true throughout the playoffs. Their 105.7 defensive rating in the postseason was by far the best mark of any of the 16 teams this time around, and the best by a champion since the 2019 Raptors. 

For all of the debate about the Thunder's physicality and how they are officiated, there's no getting around the fact that they are one of the best defensive groups in recent memory. Their connectivity and willingness to make multiple efforts overwhelmed teams all season long. 

It was fitting that the Thunder clinched the first title in OKC history with another incredible effort on that side of the ball. The Thunder held the Pacers to 41.4% shooting from the field. In the second half, in particular, the Pacers had an extremely difficult time creating good looks on offense. 

"Their pressure can really get to you but I was just trying to be aggressive and had some uncharacteristic turnovers but that happens," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. "Just proud of the fight. We fought to the end. Credit to OKC. They are just really good."

FINAL: Thunder 103 -- Pacers 91

The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the second time in franchise history, and first time since their controversial relocation from Seattle, after a 12-point win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 Finals on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed his MVP season with 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists to lead the way for the Thunder. 

This was the 20th Game 7 in Finals history, and the 15th won by the home team. The Thunder are also the first team to hit 100 points in a Finals Game 7 since 1988. 

In the middle of the first quarter, the game, and the Pacers' future, changed with one false step by Tyrese Haliburton. The star point guard, who was playing through a calf strain, collapsed to the ground on a drive with what appeared to be a torn Achilles tendon. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor and did not return.

The Pacers initially put up an incredible fight without their main man and took a one-point lead into the break after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard. They were unable to maintain that effort for the full 48 minutes, however, despite T.J. McConnell's best efforts.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Thunder hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, which gave them some separation for the first time all night. That turned out to be the game-changing sequence. The Thunder never trailed again and had pushed their lead to double digits entering the fourth quarter. 

The Thunder led by as many as 22 in the final frame before a valiant Pacers run cut the deficit down to 10 in the final few minutes. It was too little, too late for the Pacers, however, as they were unable to complete yet another improbable comeback. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 2:50 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 10:50 pm EDT
 
Pacers going down swinging 

This has been an ugly fourth quarter for both teams, and while the Thunder are still in great shape, they haven't been able to put the Pacers away just yet. Bennedict Mathurin just got to the basket for a layup to cut the deficit to 12 with less than five minutes remaining. Still a long, long way back for the Pacers, but their fight has been impressive tonight. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 2:31 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 10:31 pm EDT
 
Thunder are pouring it on

Jalen Williams just drained a 3-pointer to push the Thunder's lead up to 21 and force another Pacers timeout. The Thunder are outscoring the Pacers by 22 in the second half, and continue to pour it on. This one is all but over and it seems like everyone on both sides knows it. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 2:15 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Thunder push lead to 16, Pacers on the ropes

The Thunder have dominated the second half and have now pushed their lead up to 16 early in the fourth quarter. Feels like the end of the road for the Pacers, even with their history of improbable comebacks this postseason. Just hard to see how they can turn this around without Tyrese Haliburton. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 2:07 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 10:07 pm EDT
 
Thunder take largest lead of the game

Jalen Williams is having a tough night -- 12 points on 5 of 13 -- but he just scooped in one of his patented lefty layups to give the Thunder their largest lead of the game at 11 points. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle immediately took a timeout to try and quiet the crowd and prevent this game from getting way out of hand, but the Pacers are teetering on the edge here. 

 
Thunder hit back-to-back-to-back 3s

The Thunder have really struggled to shoot the ball this postseason, and were 13th of 16 playoff teams in 3-point % (34.1) entering tonight's game. That trend continued in the first half, when they went 4 of 18 from behind the arc. They just drained back-to-back-to-back 3s in a minute, however, to turn a tie game into a nine-point lead. 

We may look back on this run as the game-winning sequence. 

 
Dort tosses in a rainbow, Thunder surge ahead

The Thunder's offense has gotten stuck a number of times in this game, and did so again early in the third quarter. This time, though, they were bailed out by Lu Dort, who tossed in an absurd rainbow 3-pointer that electrified the crowd. That shot has helped the Thunder surge in front by 5. 

 
Halftime: Pacers 48 -- Thunder 47

After an entertaining start, the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history took an unfortunate turn when Tyrese Haliburton collapsed to the ground on a drive to the basket. He was playing with a right calf strain and appeared to tear his Achilles tendon on the same leg. The Pacers have already ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a lower leg injury. 

Despite Haliburton's early exit, the Pacers are fighting and took the lead just before halftime on a deep 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard. The Pacers needed him to step up with Haliburton out and he's up to nine points and four rebounds. As per usual, this has been a team effort from Indiana. Four different Pacers have scored at least eight points. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 16 points to lead all scorers, but the Thunder have no other scorers in double figures and are shooting 4 of 18 from 3-point range. 

Neither team has been in front by more than five points thus far and there have been 10 lead changes and nine ties. We could be in for another thriller. 

 
Gilgeous-Alexander off to strong start

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off to a strong start, and just knocked down a mid-range jumper to put give the Thunder a two-point lead and force a timeout from the Pacers. He's up to 12 points and four assists on 4 of 8 from the field so far in what is shaping up to be an MVP-caliber performance. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 12:53 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 8:53 pm EDT
 
Haliburton leaves with apparent Achilles injury

Tyrese Haliburton collapsed to the floor in the middle of the first quarter after attempting to drive to the basket, and immediately slapped the ground and screamed out in distress. Haliburton was playing through a right calf strain and there's serious concern that he has torn his Achilles tendon on the same leg -- a potential risk factor with that injury.

The Pacers later announced that Haliburton had suffered a lower right leg injury and would not return.

The entire Pacers team and coaching staff gathered around Haliburton on the court as the medical staff assessed the situation. He was eventually lifted to his feet but could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. 

The Pacers are going to need Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell, in particular, to step up in a major way tonight for them to have any hope of winning the first NBA title in franchise history. 

Long-term, Haliburton will likely miss all of next season, which essentially eliminates the Pacers from contention at the top of the Eastern Conference. It could also alter how they approach this offseason with some big decisions to be made -- most notably, Myles Turner's free agency. 

If Haliburton has indeed torn his Achilles, he will join Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum as star players to suffer that injury during this postseason. He would also be the third Pacers player to tear their Achilles this season, along with James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson. 

Prior to Game 6, when Haliburton was questionable to play, he told reporters that he was aware of the risks. 

"I just had to hear that it was OK," Haliburton said. "That's all I really had to hear, honestly. I know the risks, I know everything that comes with it. I just had to hear it was OK."

Haliburton was asked if he heard that there would not be risk of further injury. "No, I didn't hear that," Haliburton said. "No."

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 12:28 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 8:28 pm EDT
 
Haliburton with three early 3-pointers

Tyrese Haliburton is still battling a calf strain that occurred in Game 5, but he's off to a strong start tonight with three quick 3-pointers to help the Pacers jump in front in the opening minutes. Haliburton making some shots early is a great sign for Indiana. 

Jack Maloney
June 23, 2025, 12:16 AM
Jun. 22, 2025, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Carlisle: Viral bus video 'all I'm thinking about'

Hours before Game 7 tipped off on Sunday night, a video started making the rounds on social media showing busses being painted celebrating the Thunder's 2025 championship. The unverified video shows the Thunder (or the city of Oklahoma City) are presumably getting an early jump on celebrating a championship they haven't yet won.

The video was getting a lot of views. One of them was from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. It stuck with him.

"That's all I'm thinking about right now," Carlisle said about 90 minutes before Game 7 tipped off.

The Pacers have been underdogs this whole series, and they're continuing to embrace the role.

 
Before Game 7...

Let's catch up on the other monumental NBA news of the day. Kevin Durant is a Rocket. The Suns moved the veteran superstar just hours ahead of Pacers-Thunder Game 7, reshuffling the balance of power in the Western Conference before the 2024-25 season officially comes to a close.

Here are the winners and losers of the Durant deal:

