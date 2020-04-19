Thunder's Andre Roberson feels healthy enough to play, says long journey is 'coming to an end'

It's been over two years since Andre Roberson last appeared in an NBA game. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard suffered a couple of setbacks since tearing his left patellar tendon on Jan. 27, 2018. However, Roberson says he's ready to end his extended absence and return to action.

During a recent appearance on the "Catching Up With The Family" podcast, Roberson discussed his current status and said that he is ready to put rehab behind him and get back out on the court.

"I'm kinda past the rehab stage," Roberson said. "I'm almost to the point where I should be playing, honestly. But I'm still taking it a day at a time until I get back into our medical staff's hands and get reevaluated. Just staying patient through it all and knowing that the light is right there at the end of the tunnel. It's definitely been a long journey and it's coming to an end."

Considering how long he's been sidelined it seems unlikely that Roberson would be able to come in and contribute to the Thunder in any kind of meaningful way should the 2019-20 season ultimately resume. However, Roberson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and that's where things will get interesting. At one point in time, Roberson was a key cog on a Thunder team with legitimate championship aspirations led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. However, those days are now long gone, and as such the Thunder may opt to move on from Roberson after his current contract expires.

As a legitimate perimeter defender that made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2017, Roberson will certainly get an opportunity somewhere. Every team could use another reliable defender. Unfortunately for him, though, it might be a prove-it contract he'll receive due to the fact that teams haven't seen him out on the court in over two years. At just 28 years old, there's a great chance that he will ultimately regain his form. If he does, he will again be a key contributor somewhere.