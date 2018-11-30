Thunder's Andre Roberson suffers avulsion fracture in knee; will be re-evaluated in six weeks after latest setback
This isn't the first setback for Roberson, who underwent surgery on his left knee
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had the injury bug hit their backcourt during the 2018-19 season so far.
The team was hoping to get Andre Roberson back in the future to help stabilize the guard position. However, the Thunder announced on Friday that Roberson has yet another setback in his road to recovery as he suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee during a Thursday workout and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
ESPN's Royce Young also reported that while this injury isn't ideal, it doesn't necessarily reset his timetable in terms of when he'll return to the court. After the six-week period, the Thunder will have a much better idea of what they're looking at with Roberson, who's trying to return from knee surgery after already having one serious setback in October.
This news comes after a video surfaced on Thursday showing Roberson doing some work on the practice floor. Roberson threw down a few slam dunks and showed off a decent amount of explosion. Head coach Billy Donovan revaled that Roberson still had quite a ways to go in terms of his rehab, but was making progress.
"It's important," Donovan said. "There's only so much to do. I think one of the things that gets lost on the conditioning part is when you're not body-on-body. That's fatiguing. When you're getting over screens and you're playing post defense and somebody's slamming into you. I think when you look at a guy like Steven and what he endures every game. That's physically fatiguing, it's exhausting. A lot of times the running part -- you can get yourself in good running shape, and that's obviously a big part of the game and an important part of the game, but it's not all of the game."
The Thunder, back in action on Friday when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), have had quite a few injuries in their backcourt so far this season. Both Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson are dealing with sprained ankles right now and could miss a few more weeks of action. In addition, Russell Westbrook was banged up to start the season, but is healthy right now.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, news, highlights for Friday
The NBA offers an 11-game slate on Friday night
-
Report: Fultz seeing shoulder specialist
Philly is expected to offer an update on its guard's status following his checkups
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Lakers
The upstart Mavs look to take down the Lakers, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back
-
Schroder, Grant give Russ, OKC big hope
This is the best Thunder team Westbrook has had since Durant left, and it's on him to take...
-
Report: Noah, Grizzlies agree to deal
Noah, waived by the New York Knicks in October, comes to Memphis as an inexpensive insurance...
-
Report: Howard to undergo back surgery
Howard is reportedly scheduled to miss eight weeks as he recovers from his injury