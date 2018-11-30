Thunder's Andre Roberson suffers avulsion fracture in knee; will be re-evaluated in six weeks after latest setback

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had the injury bug hit their backcourt during the 2018-19 season so far.

The team was hoping to get Andre Roberson back in the future to help stabilize the guard position. However, the Thunder announced on Friday that Roberson has yet another setback in his road to recovery as he suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee during a Thursday workout and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Per a Thunder spokesperson, Andre Roberson suffered another setback yesterday after landing from a jump during a workout and experiencing some discomfort. He had an MRI that revealed a small avulsion fracture in his knee and he’ll be re-evaluated in another six weeks. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 30, 2018

ESPN's Royce Young also reported that while this injury isn't ideal, it doesn't necessarily reset his timetable in terms of when he'll return to the court. After the six-week period, the Thunder will have a much better idea of what they're looking at with Roberson, who's trying to return from knee surgery after already having one serious setback in October.

This news comes after a video surfaced on Thursday showing Roberson doing some work on the practice floor. Roberson threw down a few slam dunks and showed off a decent amount of explosion. Head coach Billy Donovan revaled that Roberson still had quite a ways to go in terms of his rehab, but was making progress.

"It's important," Donovan said. "There's only so much to do. I think one of the things that gets lost on the conditioning part is when you're not body-on-body. That's fatiguing. When you're getting over screens and you're playing post defense and somebody's slamming into you. I think when you look at a guy like Steven and what he endures every game. That's physically fatiguing, it's exhausting. A lot of times the running part -- you can get yourself in good running shape, and that's obviously a big part of the game and an important part of the game, but it's not all of the game."

The Thunder, back in action on Friday when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), have had quite a few injuries in their backcourt so far this season. Both Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson are dealing with sprained ankles right now and could miss a few more weeks of action. In addition, Russell Westbrook was banged up to start the season, but is healthy right now.