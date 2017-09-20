Thunder's Enes Kanter fires back at Kevin Durant for ripping OKC on Twitter

The social media blunder of the summer went down this week when Warriors star Kevin Durant fired back at trolls on Twitter by responding in the third person, presumably in an attempt to defend his own honor from a separate account in an attempt gone awry.

Durant later apologized for the mishap and took ownership for it, but the damage was already done for those in Oklahoma City, namely former teammate Enes Kanter, who responded directly to a tweet Durant wrote that read: "Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can't win a championship with those cats."

Durant left the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in free agency last summer, which shocked the NBA world and clearly left his teammates in a tough spot and a sour taste in their mouths. When Durant left, no former teammate of his took a more public stance against KD leaving than Kanter, who threw shade at him at every open opportunity and said he took the "easy way" to a ring.

"When he left, I was really sad that he left," Kanter told Sports Illustrated in June of Durant's departure. "He was one of my good friends ... I think people respect Golden State a lot, they play really good basketball. But when it comes to Kevin Durant I don't know, because I feel like he was just chasing the ring."

Needless to say, Durant's surprising departure clearly didn't sit well with Kanter, who once again has another reason to be fired up about Durant after his social media mishap this week.