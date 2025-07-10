The Oklahoma City Thunder have been aggressive in retaining their core this offseason following their incredible championship run. They signed NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a four-year, $285 million extension, and signed center Chet Holmgren to a fully guaranteed five-year extension that could reach $250 million. Now, Jalen Williams has been paid.

Williams has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie extension that could reach $287 million, his agents told ESPN on Thursday. This OKC "big three" is now locked in with the Thunder for multiple years and could account for as much as $822 million on the payroll.

In his third NBA season, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The former No. 12 overall pick out of Santa Clara earned his first All-Star appearance, was named All-NBA third team and was a second team All-Defense selection as well. Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander became the fourth All-NBA duo under 27 years old to win a title, the last being Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

Williams became just the second player to ever win a title in his age-23 or younger season while averaging 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, joining the great Kobe Bryant, who accomplished this twice. Williams recently revealed that he completely tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist on April 9. Despite the injury, he didn't miss a single game as the Thunder climbed to the top of the NBA world.

In the Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers, Williams averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. In the Game 5, 120-109 Thunder victory, he dropped 40 points on 14 of 25 shooting as the Thunder acquired a 3-2 game lead.

The Thunder were the youngest team (average age: 25.6) to win an NBA title since the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers, and general manager Sam Presti is looking to run it back for years to come.

Oklahoma City extensions this offseason

Player Transaction F Jalen Williams Five years, worth up to $287 million C Chet Holmgren Five years, worth up to $250 million G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Four years, $285 million F Jaylin Williams Three years, $24 million G Ajay Mitchell Three years, $9 million

The Thunder's 84 total wins in the regular season and playoffs last year were the most by an NBA champion since the 1997 Chicago Bulls, and tied for the third-most in a season ever.

Oklahoma City registered the best regular-season points per game differential (+12.9) in NBA history, and its defense ranked first in defensive rating (106.6), opponent field goal percentage (43.6%) and opponent turnovers per game (17), making them the only team since the 1977 merger to lead the league in all three categories.