Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey made some NBA history against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

By recording 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in the contest, Giddey became the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, passing reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball in the process. Giddey accomplished the feat at 19 years and 84 days old, while Ball did it at 19 years and 140 days old.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma City, Giddey's production alone wasn't enough to propel the team to a win, as the Mavericks bested the Thunder 95-86. The loss doesn't negate from the historic nature of the individual performance, though. Including GIddey and Ball, only four players in NBA history have recorded a triple-double before their 20th birthday. Markelle Fultz and Luka Doncic are the other two.

While Giddey acknowledged that the milestone was "cool" after the game, he made it clear that he would have preferred to walk away with a win.

"It's cool," Giddey said of the accomplishment. "The individual stats are good. I'll enjoy it for the night, but a win is always better than individual stats for me. If I had zero, zero, zero and we win I'm more happy than if I have a triple-double and [we] lose. It's always been that way for me, always will be. But yeah, it's a cool milestone."

On the season, Giddey is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Thunder.