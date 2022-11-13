You know you're doing something right any time you're mentioned in the same sentence as Wilt Chamberlain when it comes to on-court production, so props to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey. On Sunday, Giddey became just the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his first two games at Madison Square Garden, per the Thunder. Chamberlain was the first player to do so. In Oklahoma City's 145-135 victory over the Knicks, Giddey tallied 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

This isn't the first time that Giddey has made triple-double history. Last season, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to register a triple-double when he recorded one against the Dallas Mavericks at the ripe age of 19 years and 84 days old. Though he's only in his second season, Giddey already has the third-most triple-doubles in franchise history with five. Only Kevin Durant (seven) and Russell Westbrook (138) have more in a Thunder uniform.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In addition to Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had a huge game for the Thunder in New York, as he finished with 37 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the win. With Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have one of the best young backcourts in the league.

"It's great playing with him," Giddey said of Gilgeous-Alexander after the win over New York. "I think our chemistry is going to continue to grow and hopefully we can be a hell of a backcourt for a long time."

Don't look now, but the upstart Thunder are starting to look competitive. They're 6-7 through 13 games on the season. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The season doesn't end today, though, not even close. So, the Thunder will have to maintain their promising early play for many more months if they truly want to be in that conversation when the time comes. The development of their young guards is certainly a reason for optimism.