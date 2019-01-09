Thunder's Nerlens Noel diagnosed with concussion after hard elbow to head, scary fall against Wolves, per report
Tests reveal Noel, who was stretchered off the court on Tuesday night, avoided any fractures in the head or face
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the floor on Tuesday night after a scary incident during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Despite the injury looking extremely horrific, Noel appears to have dodged a bullet. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion and didn't suffer any broken bones in his head or face.
During the middle of the third quarter, Andrew Wiggins -- who was in the midst of another impressive game in OKC -- took it strong to the basket. Noel rose up to meet him at the rim, and while the two were in mid-air, Wiggins' lead arm caught Noel right in the face.
That blow appeared to knock Noel out cold, because he fell straight to the floor, and didn't try to brace himself. As a result, his head smacked the ground with a good amount of force, and he lay motionless for a while. You can view the video here, but be aware it's a tough one to watch.
A stretcher quickly arrived, and the arena plunged into silence as the medical team tended to the big man. His Thunder teammates understandably looked to be shaken up by the incident.
Thunder head coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the game that Noel was transported to the Oklahoma University medical center, but did not have further updates on his condition.
