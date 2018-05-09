Thunder's Paul George undergoes knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday evening that All-Star forward Paul George has undergone a surgical procedure on his left knee, and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Though knee surgeries are never good news, this seems relatively minor, and it sounds like George should have no problem being ready for the start of next season. Of course, where George will be playing at the start of next season is going to be one of the major questions of the offseason.

After George's first season with the Thunder came to an end in disappointing fashion with a first-round playoff loss to the Utah Jazz, there is plenty of speculation that it could also be his last in Oklahoma City. Holding a player option for next season, George is expected to opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Thunder will certainly have a solid chance to re-sign him, but there will be plenty of other suitors, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers. It's no secret that George is interested in playing for his hometown team, and they will have all sorts of cap space this summer.