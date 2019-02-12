Thunder's Russell Westbrook breaks Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record with 10th straight triple-double

Russell Westbrook has once again made NBA history.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the former MVP set a new NBA record by posting his 10th consecutive triple-double -- 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists -- breaking Wilt Chamberlain's previous mark of nine straight on a dish to Paul George late in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook has turned into a triple-double assassin over recent years. In 2016-17, he became just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double over an entire season, then was the first player in league history to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons last year. He also set an NBA record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.

Not only did Westbrook make NBA history, Paul George also got himself a triple-double. The MVP candidate finished the night with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for just the third triple-double of his career, and first since the 2013-14 season. It was the first time two Oklahoma City Thunder teammates have posted triple-doubles in the same game, and just the ninth time in regular-season NBA history that any two teammates have accomplished the feat.

Most importantly, the Thunder not only defeated the team that's directly behind them in the Western Conference standings, they won the season series over the Blazers, having won the previous two meetings versus Portland earlier this season.

All in all, not a bad night for Westbrook and the Thunder as they made a little bit of history and maintained their hold on the third seed in the West.

Westbrook will look to extend his new NBA record to 11 consecutive triple-doubles when the Thunder visit New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, watch on fuboTV with free trial).