Thunder's Russell Westbrook records ninth straight triple-double, ties Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record
Westbrook is once again averaging a triple-double for the season
Russell Westbrook has made triple-double history yet again.
The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has made triple-doubles such a regular occurrence over the past few seasons that they don't even seem special anymore -- no matter how gaudy his stat lines. But there was no missing his effort on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.
In addition to converting the game-winning layup with less than 30 seconds to play, Westbrook finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Thunder's massive comeback win over the Rockets. It was his ninth straight triple-double, which tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for consecutive triple-doubles.
In truth, it was far from a perfect performance from Westbrook, who shot just 8-of-21 from the field, and turned the ball over 10 times. Those were familiar problems, as Westbrook has struggled with inefficiency and ball control all season long. Still, there is no denying his impact on the game and the pressure he puts on opposing defenses -- especially in transition.
While his scoring numbers are way down now that Paul George has taken over that role, Westbrook is once again averaging a triple-double for the season. Entering Saturday night's game, he was putting up 21.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists. If he's able to keep this up for the next few months, it would be the third straight season in which he averaged a triple-double.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Saturday
-
Celtics' Irving sprains knee
Irving had missed four out of eight games coming into Saturday night
-
Rockets vs. Thunder odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Rockets vs. Thunder game 10,000...
-
Report: Ellington to sign with Pistons
Ellington was traded by the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns prior to the trade deadline
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 9 Best lineups, picks
Mike McClue, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
LeBron clarifies icing on cake comment
James wanted people to know that he isn't lacking motivation despite all the awards and titles...