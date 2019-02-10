Thunder's Russell Westbrook records ninth straight triple-double, ties Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record

Russell Westbrook has made triple-double history yet again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has made triple-doubles such a regular occurrence over the past few seasons that they don't even seem special anymore -- no matter how gaudy his stat lines. But there was no missing his effort on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

In addition to converting the game-winning layup with less than 30 seconds to play, Westbrook finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Thunder's massive comeback win over the Rockets. It was his ninth straight triple-double, which tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for consecutive triple-doubles.

In truth, it was far from a perfect performance from Westbrook, who shot just 8-of-21 from the field, and turned the ball over 10 times. Those were familiar problems, as Westbrook has struggled with inefficiency and ball control all season long. Still, there is no denying his impact on the game and the pressure he puts on opposing defenses -- especially in transition.

While his scoring numbers are way down now that Paul George has taken over that role, Westbrook is once again averaging a triple-double for the season. Entering Saturday night's game, he was putting up 21.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists. If he's able to keep this up for the next few months, it would be the third straight season in which he averaged a triple-double.