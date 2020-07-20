Watch Now: 22 Teams in 22 Days: Vegas Outlook For the Thunder ( 1:32 )

The "bubble" is the talk of the sports world, with NBA players now fully immersed in their new closed-off environment. Some players are fine with being locked in the Disney World campus in Orlando, Florida, while others weren't too keen on being regulated and restricted.

Some complained about the rooms and some hated the food, but Oklahoma City Thunder's center Steven Adams wants to set the record straight and put it all in perspective.

The New Zealand native said:

"Let's be clear: This is not Syria. It's not that hard … We're living at a bloody resort. Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there."

Adams wanted people to know that while it may not be everyone's idea of an amazing time, they are still in a Disney resort, though he admits the food isn't always top notch.

The players are away from their families and can only stay in the bubble, but the league has provided many activities to keep them busy. They have been fishing, taking boat rides, playing ping pong, video games, cards and, of course, practicing and training in hopes of making a championship run.

Some players are using the opportunity to vlog their experiences, learn some new skills and spend time with their teammates in an environment and under circumstances never before seen.

Adams is turning 27 today and plans to have a low key birthday filled with chess, food and time by the pool.