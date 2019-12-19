Thunder's Steven Adams has hilarious reaction to Chris Paul buying custom suits for teammates

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul gifted his teammates custom suits this week, but there was a catch: He wanted them to all wear the new attire ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Most of his squad was happy to sport the fresh look made just for them, but center Steven Adams was not as thrilled.

The usually very casual dresser had to warm up to the idea of "dressing to impress" and it made for quite the reaction when he found out the entire team was expected to bring out the suits ahead of a game.

Adams said, via ESPN, "[Paul] was like, 'Wear it to the game, it's a team thing,' I was like, 'Ah s---, I have to wear it.' I was just gonna hang it up."

That suit was not just made for collecting dust in the back of the closet, Steven. It asks to be shown off on the big stage.

Adams, 26, had no idea just how much work it takes to get dressed up.

"I didn't realize how much time it takes to put on all that s---," he said. "It's a lot longer than I take normally. I didn't account for it. I was just like, 'Eh, f--- this, mate.'"

Now he knows for next time that looking good is not as easy as it looks.

He went on to describe the horrors of getting all dolled up and was clearly not a fan of one thing in particular: buttons.

"A lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things," Adams said. "It's a three-piece suit, which means more buttons… But it's all pre-made Italian stuff.

As difficult as it may have been to put together, he did pull off the fit quite nicely, and even added his own touch with the hat.

Adams said the hat came from his barber and he decided to buy it because he had been watching "Peaky Blinders." He said he had no clue when he'd ever get the chance to debut it, but once he got the suit he knew it was time to bring it out.

Paul said his favorite part of the whole thing was that the team did it together. Adams may get his pick for best dressed.

"It might be Steve-O, I'm telling you, man," Paul told ESPN. "Steve-O, never seen him with a pair of shoes on, other than his hoops shoes. So my man Steve-O came in here fresh with his hat on."

The Thunder went on to beat the Grizzlies that night 126-122, so maybe the suits are good luck.