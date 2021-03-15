Earlier this season, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards threw down one of the best dunks in recent memory, which for some reason was met with a chorus of "well actually's" about his shooting percentage in that game. On Sunday night, Edwards was rocking the rim again, and this time he made sure there'd be nothing to criticize.

Pouring in a career-high 34 points on 12 of 24 from the field, Edwards led the Timberwolves to one of their best wins of the season, a 114-112 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers. He also made a career-high six 3-pointers, became the youngest player in Wolves franchise history to have a 30-point game, and scored the most points by a teenager in franchise history.

Afterwards, Edwards' confidence remained on full display. In a message to anyone still debating whether or not the Wolves made the right choice by taking him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards said, "Whoever is still talking about that, they can just kick rocks."

Yet another incredible quote from Edwards, and we'll leave that topic for another day in order to avoid any foot or toe injuries. In any case, it's clear that Edwards is starting to figure some things out. Over his past five games he's averaging 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, and his performance against the Blazers was his best yet.

He showed off his incredible ups with a fourth-quarter dunk that had everyone talking. Splitting the defense he got into the paint and exploded to the rim. "I be smiling every time because I know people don't wanna jump because of what they saw a couple weeks ago," Edwards said postgame.

But he wasn't just putting on a show with his athleticism. He was making composed drives to the basket, shooting the ball well from downtown and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wolves get over the finish line. The physical tools have always been there, and it's always going to be awesome to watch him jump over and through people. But these types of performances where he puts everything together are when you get really excited about his potential.