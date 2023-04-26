Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault after swinging a folding chair on his way to the locker room following the team's season-ending loss against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Denver police told Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

After missing a 3-pointer that would have tied the game at the buzzer, Edwards immediately ran off the court. As he went through the tunnel, he picked up a chair and tossed it aside. The Denver Police Department's Jay Casillas told Denver Sports that he injured two women working at Ball Arena, one of whom is a security guard.

Police said, via Denver Sports, that the injuries were not serious. Both employees reportedly filed charges.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the Timberwolves announced in a press release on Wednesday. "We have no further comment at this moment."

Edwards was cited after the game, delaying the team bus from leaving the arena, according to Denver Sports. He has a court date of June 9 in Denver, per the citation, via the Star Tribune.

If convicted in Colorado of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, Edwards could face up to 18 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.