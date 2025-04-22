The NBA playoffs have started but not much has changed for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who picked up his sixth fine of the season. The NBA announced Tuesday afternoon that Edwards would be fined $50,000 for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan" during Minnesota's Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round of the playoffs.

The situation happened in the third quarter as Edwards was waiting to check back into the game at the scorers table at Crypto.com Arena. Several fans were heckling Edwards, with one saying "Where your kids at" several times, while another said "You suck." At first the All-Star guard just responded by saying "I got $200 million" repeatedly, before saying "my d--k bigger than yours" repeatedly while grabbing at his crotch.

Players trash talking with fans is normal, but by NBA standards Edwards crossed the line. The fan also took it too far by even bringing up Edwards' family, which likely escalated the situation and how Edwards responded. It also didn't help that the video has since gone viral, likely prompting the league to act on the matter.

Edwards has racked up a significant amount of fines this season, totaling $295,000. The biggest single amount he's been fined is $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview, where he used the word "s---" twice and "f---" once to describe the performance of his teammates.

Luckily for the Timberwolves, Edwards can't get suspended for racking up too many fines like you can technicals, so they'll move ahead to Game 2 where they'll try and take a 2-0 series lead against the Lakers after stealing Game 1 on the road.