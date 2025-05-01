After eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took a stroll around Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night to bask in the victory. In the process, Edwards gave a surprising answer when asked about his favorite movie.

The Timberwolves managed to finish off the Lakers in Game 5 with Edwards dropping 15 points and 11 rebounds in the clincher. As Edwards was taking in some fresh air outside the arena -- and receiving some heckling from Lakers fans -- he dropped a "Boyz n the Hood" reference.

Asked if that was his favorite movie, Edwards gave a rather unexpected answer.

"Nah, that ain't my favorite movie," Edwards responded. "My favorite movie's 'Matilda.'"

Warning: Explicit language in the video below.

For those not up to speed on their 90s fantasy adaptations, "Matilda" was a 1996 movie based on the children's novel by legendary author Roald Dahl. Mara Wilson played the titular role with Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman co-starring.

When the person filming Edwards' jaunt said he hadn't seen it, the Timberwolves star told him to get on it.

"You trippin'," Edwards said. "You need to see that."

Perhaps Edwwards will even rewatch "Matilda" prior to the second round of the playoffs. After making quick work of the Lakers, he and his Minnesota teammates will have a little time on their hands.

The Timberwolves will take on the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.